The summer’s biggest trend is a tariff-proof indulgence

[Photo: Patislove]

Demand for Dubai chocolate has spiked so high that pistachio producers in Iran exported 40% more nuts to the United Arab Emirates in the six months leading to March 2025 than they did in the entire 12 months before. Some stores have had to limit sales of the bars due to disruptions of the global pistachio supply chain.

But it turns out that for customers in the U.S., there’s a bonus to the trend besides an influx of tasty treats: The nut is relatively shielded from potential tariffs. Come what may, chances are that it’s about to be a very nutty—and very green—summer.

A mechanical shaker harvests pistachio nuts on a farm in California’s San Joaquin Valley. [Photo: Ed Young/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group/Getty Images]

America dominates the pistachio market

The U.S. is the top producer of pistachios globally, accounting for about 75% of the world’s supply, according to Zachary Fraser, president and CEO of American Pistachio Growers (APG). The second-largest producer is Iran. The 2024-2025 U.S. pistachio crop harvest, Fraser says, was 1.1 billion pounds in-shell—“the third-largest harvest in the history of the industry.” So far, Fraser reports, the Trump administration’s tariffs have not had an immediate impact on the nut’s production.