The summer’s biggest trend is a tariff-proof indulgence

The color of the summer is here, and it started with a chocolate bar. Pistachio (both the food and the color) is all the rage right now. The nut entered the limelight over the past several months after various food creators on TikTok popularized “Dubai chocolate,” an indulgent chocolate bar filled with pistachio cream, tahini, and shredded phyllo dough. This spring, Dubai chocolate officially made its way into the mainstream, appearing as a cookie at Crumbl, a shake at Shake Shack, a chocolate bar at Trader Joe’s, a donut at Krispy Kreme, and a returning latte flavor at Dunkin’.
Demand for Dubai chocolate has spiked so high that pistachio producers in Iran exported 40% more nuts to the United Arab Emirates in the six months leading to March 2025 than they did in the entire 12 months before. Some stores have had to limit sales of the bars due to disruptions of the global pistachio supply chain.
But it turns out that for customers in the U.S., there’s a bonus to the trend besides an influx of tasty treats: The nut is relatively shielded from potential tariffs. Come what may, chances are that it’s about to be a very nutty—and very green—summer.
America dominates the pistachio market
The U.S. is the top producer of pistachios globally, accounting for about 75% of the world’s supply, according to Zachary Fraser, president and CEO of American Pistachio Growers (APG). The second-largest producer is Iran. The 2024-2025 U.S. pistachio crop harvest, Fraser says, was 1.1 billion pounds in-shell—“the third-largest harvest in the history of the industry.” So far, Fraser reports, the Trump administration’s tariffs have not had an immediate impact on the nut’s production.
“The industry is closely monitoring tariffs as the situation evolves, and we are active in the conversations with government officials to stay on top of the changing dynamics,” Fraser says. “Continuing to invest in market development and new countries to drive demand is part of that strategy.”
From APG’s perspective, there’s been a marked rise in interest in pistachios over the past several months.
“Recognizing the trending Dubai chocolate bar, it’s been exciting to see the popularity of pistachios grow across many other food and beverage products,” Fraser says. “We’re seeing pistachios incorporated across baked goods, spreads, snacks, ice cream and more.”
Pistachio goes beyond the bar
Pistachios aren’t staying confined to sweet treats, either. As the nut’s flavor profile has risen into stardom, so, too, has its signature sage-green hue.
In the past two months or so, pistachio green has exploded from the chocolate wrapper to fashion runways, mood boards, and even interior design. In March, Homes & Gardens called the hue designers’ “go-to color for spring and summer 2025.” In May, Harper’s Bazaar noted that the “gastronomic shade” defined recent fashion shows by Miu Miu, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and others.
The average American is also becoming enamored with the color. According to Pinterest global data from January to March 2025, searches for “pistachio chocolate bar” surged 1,989%, while searches for “pistachio outfit ideas” jumped 361% and those for “pistachio green weddings” were up 285%.
Sydney Stanback, global trends and insights lead at Pinterest, says pistachios are “having a major moment” on the app, noting, “What started in the kitchen is now spilling over into style, with this earthy green inspiring everything from homemade desserts to intentional fashion choices.”
