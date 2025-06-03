With LeBron Barbies and Cybertruck replicas, Mattel aims to get adults to buy toys

These collaborations might sound like an Andy Warhol pop fever dream, but they’re very real within Mattel Creations, the toy powerhouse’s hub for innovation and premium collectibles, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary as it continues carving out all-new business for the company.

In February 2020, when the Cybertruck was more an anomalous conceptual piece of pop culture than a concrete political statement, Mattel was celebrating its 75th anniversary. The toy company launched its experimental wing—and its first official product—a 1:10 scale remote-control Cybertruck created in consultation with Tesla’s chief designer. The replica was priced at $400, could cruise up to 25 miles per hour, and even came with a cracked window decal.

“It was hobby-grade, large-scale, and full-control,” Chris Down, Mattel’s chief design officer, says. “It was absolutely beautiful, but not something that you would see at the local Walmart. Within three or four hours, it completely sold out.”