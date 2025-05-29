Chip stocks and Big Tech shares jump on Trump tariffs ruling, Nvidia’s earnings, and Elon Musk news

Stock markets are moving higher in premarket trading on Thursday as of the time of this writing. Two groups of stocks are doing particularly well: Big Tech’s Magnificent Seven and major chipmaker stocks. Shares in one stock that crosses over into both groups—Nvidia Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA)—are currently up 6% in premarket trading.

But NVDA isn’t the only chip and tech stock that is up. Other major technology companies like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), and Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO) are also trending significantly higher. Why are Big Tech and chipmaker stocks surging this morning? It comes down to three pieces of news. Here’s what you need to know. Markets and Big Tech jump on Trump tariff court ruling As of the time of this writing, market futures are trending higher this morning. S&P Futures are currently up 1.1%, Dow Futures are up 0.56%, and Nasdaq Futures are up 1.6%.

The main reason for this broad surge in futures is a ruling issued by the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday that declared President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs illegal. As CNBC notes, the three-judge panel ruled that the mechanism Trump used to invoke the tariffs without Congressional approval—the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—doesn’t grant the president the authority to impose universal tariffs. The judges declared that “the Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs,” and ordered not only a permanent halt to the tariffs but future modification to them as well.

As Fast Company previously reported, multiple states and small businesses sued over the implementation of the tariffs. The judges also ruled against the Trump administration’s implementation of tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China based on the importation of fentanyl into the United States, saying those separate tariffs “fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders.” Not all of Trump’s tariffs have been ruled unlawful. The president’s tariffs on aluminum and steel can remain because they were not implemented under the IEEPA.

The Court of International Trade gave the Trump administration 10 days to put a halt to the tariffs ruled illegal, but the Trump administration has already appealed the ruling, which may very likely end up before the Supreme Court. While the tariff situation is likely to continue to play out in the courts in the weeks ahead, news of the ruling has lifted futures—and Big Tech stocks. The companies that make up Big Tech’s Magnificent Seven—Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla—faced particular challenges from the tariffs since many of their products are sourced from China, the country that received the highest tariffs.

If not directly sourcing their products from China, they still rely on supplies or components from the country, such as servers, that the tariffs have threatened to make acquiring more expensive. Here’s how Big Tech’s Magnificent Seven stocks are currently trading based on the news: Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG): up 1.29%

up 1.29% Amazon.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN): up 2.5%

up 2.5% Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL): up 2.4%

up 2.4% Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META): up 1.4%

up 1.4% Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq: MSFT): up 0.8%

up 0.8% NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA): up 6%

up 6% Tesla, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA): up 2.49% Elon Musk’s time in the Trump administration ‘comes to an end’ One of the Magnificent Seven stocks—Tesla—is certainly getting a boost from the ruling against Trump’s tariffs, but there’s likely another reason why the stock is trending higher today, too. That reason is Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, the CEO took to his social media platform X to announce that his time in the Trump administration has come “to an end.” “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote, adding, “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.” Musk joined the administration in January to head the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But his work with the administration and DOGE has cost his most well-known company, Tesla, dearly. Musk’s involvement in politics has alienated many of the carmaker’s fans across the globe, leading to plummeting Tesla sales in many key markets, including those in Europe and the United States.

News that he is leaving DOGE and the Trump administration is something Tesla investors have been waiting to hear for a long time—and it’s contributing to TSLA stock moving higher this morning. Nvidia’s earnings lift chip stocks Finally, while many chipmaker stocks are also getting a lift today due to the Trump tariff ruling news, chipmaker and chipmaker-adjacent stocks, including chip machine maker ASML Holding N.V. (Nasdaq: ASML), are also seeing a boost thanks to Nvidia’s Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings results, which the company announced yesterday. Nvidia reported revenue of $44.1 billion, which was up 12% from the previous quarter and 69% from the same quarter a year earlier. It also reported data center revenue of $39.1 billion, a 10% rise from the previous quarter and a 73% rise from the same quarter a year ago.

As CNBC notes, the better-than-expected earnings results have sent NVIDIA Corporation shares higher. Currently, they are up 6%. But since Nvidia is often seen as a bellwether for other chipmakers and chipmaker-adjacent stocks, companies operating in those spaces are also seeing their shares rise this morning on Nvidia’s news. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD): up 2.9%

up 2.9% Arm Holdings plc (Nasdaq: ARM): up 3%

up 3% ASML Holding N.V. (Nasdaq: ASML): up 1.6%

up 1.6% Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO): up 2.9%

up 2.9% Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC): up 1.28%

up 1.28% Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU): up 2.4%

up 2.4% NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA): up 6%

up 6% QUALCOMM Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM): up 1.69%

up 1.69% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM): up 1.1% Moreover, as Nvidia’s technology has been playing a key role in powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, its earnings beat was seen as a sign that demand for AI remains strong. All in all, it’s looking like a positive start to the morning in the markets, especially for stocks that operate in the Big Tech and chipmaker sectors.