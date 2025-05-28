‘You die if you stop moving’: Advertising legend David Droga on his plans for semiretirement

David Droga is stepping down as CEO of Accenture Song, the global consultancy’s creative marketing services unit. In September, Droga will transition from his day-to-day leadership into a broader strategic role as vice chair of Accenture.

In only four years, Droga led Accenture Song’s growth from $12.5 billion to $19 billion in revenue—all the while winning Grand Prix awards at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity each year, I-COM Data Creativity Awards, Red Dot Design Awards, Webbys, and its first Emmy.

Droga came to Accenture back in 2019, after Accenture Interactive acquired his ad agency Droga5. At the time, Droga explained that brand communications had gone far beyond just advertising, seeping into every time and place a consumer experiences a brand—from ads to retail to e-commerce. He knew the combination of Accenture’s scale and digital expertise and Droga5’s strategy and creativity would be in high demand. “CEOs, CMOs, and CIOs all need to be on the same page, because they all affect each other now,” he said at the time. “This isn’t a nice-to-have. I think it’s going to be crucial for any brand going forward. This is future-proofing.” Six years later, many brands are now just coming to terms with this.

When Accenture Interactive was rebranded as Song, Droga (who was named CEO in 2021) saw it as another future-proofing move, to make sure the company’s structure matched client demands. “We’re now more in line with each other, working on solutions together, same P&L, so there’s no competing forces getting in the way,” he said. “I think that’s the only way to step up and deliver what clients need.”