Fast Company Innovation Festival Ticket Giveaway—Enter now!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Fortune Brands is consolidating its U.S. locations to a central headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois. Its CEO explains why he thinks the move will pay off.

This company asked most corporate employees to relocate to Chicago. The majority declined

[Photos: Sebastian Arroyo/Unsplash; Clay Banks/Unsplash; Willian Justen de Vasconcellos/Unsplash]

BY Rheana Murray

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

In January, Fortune Brands Innovations, whose portfolio includes home and security brands such as Moen and Master Lock, announced it was consolidating its regional U.S. offices into one state-of-the-art campus in Deerfield, Illinois. As part of that effort, they are requiring the majority of corporate employees to move to the Chicago suburb.

When asked to relocate, most of these employees declined—but the company said it expected that, and in a conversation about the transition, CEO Nicholas Fink framed the changes ahead as a positive for the company. He added that while many opted out of relocation, the company still exceeded industry benchmarks for the number of people who said “yes” to the move.

“To be candid, it’s a big change for a lot of people,” says Fink, who declined to share more specific figures. “There are people who are committed to their communities and their families and aren’t interested in a move. . . . And then there are people who are very excited to be a part of this.”

The company asked employees from eight sites across the U.S., as well as some remote employees, to relocate. It will eventually ask employees from a ninth site to relocate as well. The company’s manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and international sites, as well as its digital-focused San Francisco office, will remain open. 

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The early-rate deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, September 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rheana Murray is an award-winning reporter and editor in New York. Her work has been published by The New York Times, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, NBC News, ABC News, Buzzfeed, Refinery29 and many more. More

Explore Topics