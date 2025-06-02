This company asked most corporate employees to relocate to Chicago. The majority declined

In January, Fortune Brands Innovations, whose portfolio includes home and security brands such as Moen and Master Lock, announced it was consolidating its regional U.S. offices into one state-of-the-art campus in Deerfield, Illinois. As part of that effort, they are requiring the majority of corporate employees to move to the Chicago suburb.

When asked to relocate, most of these employees declined—but the company said it expected that, and in a conversation about the transition, CEO Nicholas Fink framed the changes ahead as a positive for the company. He added that while many opted out of relocation, the company still exceeded industry benchmarks for the number of people who said “yes” to the move.

“To be candid, it’s a big change for a lot of people,” says Fink, who declined to share more specific figures. “There are people who are committed to their communities and their families and aren’t interested in a move. . . . And then there are people who are very excited to be a part of this.”

The company asked employees from eight sites across the U.S., as well as some remote employees, to relocate. It will eventually ask employees from a ninth site to relocate as well. The company’s manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and international sites, as well as its digital-focused San Francisco office, will remain open.