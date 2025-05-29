Warren Buffett’s top 3 investment tips for beginners

Warren Buffett is likely the best-known, most successful investor in the world today. The philanthropist and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has an estimated net worth of $158 billion and is known as the Oracle of Omaha for his ability to pick long-term investments. He’s also dedicated to sharing his wisdom with everyday investors, including beginners.

In a letter to Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders in 1996 , Buffett explained the concept of a “circle of competence”: Basically, these are the fields that you truly understand and are knowledgeable enough to evaluate. “You don’t have to be an expert on every company, or even many,” Buffett said. “You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence. The size of that circle is not very important; knowing its boundaries, however, is vital.” For example, Buffett famously stayed out of tech stocks early on because he felt he couldn’t truly evaluate the investment opportunities himself.

At a 2019 stockholders’ meeting, Buffett advised investors to try and learn as much as they can about as many businesses as possible and then figure out which ones they truly understand and have knowledge on. That, he said, would put them ahead of most other investors.

If you’re an investor who’d like to build your own portfolio, sticking to what you know is vital. You’ll be able to evaluate each business for yourself and understand the true relevance of new developments over time. Meanwhile, if you’re investing in something just because someone else says it’s a good idea, you’re entirely dependent on their judgment, which may not be as sound as they claim or believe it is.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to study individual businesses thoroughly enough to make these judgments for yourself, Buffett recommends investing in an S&P 500 index fund as the best option for most investors.