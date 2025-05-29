Nike and Lego made a kids’ sneaker together

The Danish toymaker announced a cobranded bright Lego yellow kids sneaker today in collaboration with Nike. The Nike Air Max Dn x Lego was designed in a “Tour Yellow” colorway with Lego-style studs on the upper, Lego’s red block logo on the tongue, and hybrid Nike-Lego logo on the back. The shoes will be available for sale in August following a 1,180-piece Lego Nike Dunk set to be released in July that includes a rotatable brick basketball toy.

[Photo: Nike; Lego]

Together, the shoes and basketball-themed Lego set are the first releases in a joint multiyear partnership between Nike and Lego that the companies announced last year and said would span “products, content, and experiences.”

The LEGO Group says in a study of parents it found 59% of respondents worried their children don’t have sufficient fun activities or playtime. To respond to those concerns, Nike said the partnership would “bring to life the many ways sport and creative play can help all kids be the best versions of themselves.” Online, reaction to an early look at the Nike x Lego shoe was mixed, but remember, this is a shoe for kids, not grown sneakerheads. It’s about taking an inside toy brand and extending it to physical play, and showing the connection between creativity in play as well as in success in other areas of life.