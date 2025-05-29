Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
Where Meta, Google, and Apple zig, Ive and Altman are choosing to zag. Can they pull it off?

Can Jony Ive and Sam Altman build the fourth great interface? That’s the question behind io

[Source Photos: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images, Darren Gerrish/WireImage/National Portrait Gallery/Getty Images, Jason marz/Getty Images]

BY Mark Wilson

BY Mark Wilson

You couldn’t have missed the news: Jony Ive and Sam Altman have teamed up, after OpenAI acquired Ive’s company io for $6.5 billion. The plan? For Ive, and a sizable team of ex-employees from Apple, it’s to create a series of hardware products for OpenAI. 

The news alone dropped shares of Apple by 1.8% as two of the most celebrated software and hardware development teams in the modern era have combined to realize the potential of artificial intelligence and change the way we live. Hopefully for the better.

The first io product, according to The Wall Street Journal, arrives in 2026. It will be a small object “capable of being fully aware of a user’s surroundings and life.” I imagine an environmental (audio, video, etc.) monitor the size of a macaron or iPod shuffle that Ive says accompanies a smartphone and laptop as a third device—which you can carry on your person or put onto the table. 

Despite the immensity of the partnership, it’s easy to be skeptical. After all, AI hardware has flopped thus far, due to a lack of vision and a lack of execution. And as wondrous as ChatGPT is, it still hallucinates and requires vast amounts of energy to train and operate. But within these barely explored large language models, there’s still hidden potential that designers have yet to tap.

