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Dozens of states and local governments allege that fossil fuel companies misled the public about how their products could contribute to climate change.

Can courts make fossil fuel companies pay for climate change? These cases are trying

A protestor demands climate justice in front of the Higher Regional Court in Hamm, Germany, ahead of the verdict in the climate lawsuit brought by Peruvian farmer Luciano Lliuya against German energy company RWE, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. [Photo: Martin Meissner/AP Photo]

BY Associated Press

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A German court ruled against a Peruvian farmer Wednesday in a landmark case that claimed global warming fueled by energy company RWE‘s historical greenhouse gas emissions put his home at risk.

Farmer and mountain guide Saúl Luciano Lliuya said glaciers above his hometown of Huaraz are melting, increasing the risk of catastrophic flooding.

RWE, which has never operated in Peru, denied legal responsibility, arguing that climate change is a global issue caused by many contributors.

Experts said the case had the potential to set a significant precedent in the fight to hold major polluters accountable for climate change.

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Here’s a look at other climate cases being watched closely.

An environmental group has asked the Dutch Supreme Court to uphold a landmark lower court ruling that ordered energy company Shell to cut carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

That ruling was overturned in November by an appeals court—a defeat for the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth and other environmental groups, which had hailed the original 2021 ruling as a victory for the climate.

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