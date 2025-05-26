Interns designed Coca-Cola’s new Sprite + Tea flavor

The Coca-Cola Co. just announced its newest limited-time soda, and it’s a combination of Sprite and tea that was initially floated by a team of interns six years ago.

Sprite + Tea just hit shelves earlier across the U.S. and Canada, and is expected to remain on the market through October. The soda is available in both regular and zero-sugar varieties, and, according to a press release, it “blends the crisp, lemon-lime refreshment of Sprite with the classically refreshing flavor of tea.” The new product arrives just a month after Coca-Cola announced better-than-anticipated first-quarter 2025 financial results, logging a 2% year-over-year revenue decline but maintaining its growth forecasts for 2025, unlike rival PepsiCo. For years now, Coca-Cola has been experimenting with new, unexpected flavor combinations designed to attract younger consumers, ranging from Spiced Coke to last summer’s Sprite Chill and the ever-popular seasonal rerelease Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry. Most recently, the company introduced Orange Cream Coke, citing “growing demand among millennials and Gen Z-ers for fun, unexpected tastes and sensory experiences” as the inspiration behind the nostalgic flavor. [Photo: Coca-Cola] Unlike these other flavor plays from the company, Sprite + Tea might already be familiar to many fans. That’s because before it became an official product, the soda started as an idea floated by Coca-Cola interns that later became a viral DIY TikTok trend.

TikTok saw it first In an interview with Ad Age, Coca-Cola Co. senior creative director A.P. Chaney explained that Sprite + Tea first landed on executives’ radars back in 2019, when a group of interns pitched a combination of the two beverages. “It was an R&D project, and interns were asked to come up with different innovations and marketing ideas for different brands, and Sprite + Tea was an ideation of that,” Chaney told Ad Age. From there, the idea seems to have sat on the back burner until summer 2023, when a DIY Sprite tea started popping up on TikTok. In an initial TikTok by Malaysian chef Hisham Raus, Raus is shown steeping Lipton tea bags in a regular bottle of Sprite and enjoying the concoction with a slice of lemon. The video, which has since racked up 19.8 million views and 1.3 million likes, has spawned dozens of copycat videos across platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

Food influencer @shophocho7798 re-created the concept in a YouTube video with 3.7 million views, calling the result “literally a carbonated Arnold Palmer.” In another YouTube short with 8.3 million views, creator Jordan Howlett declared the hack “delicious” and encouraged his 4.4 million subscribers to give it a try. “When [the trend] blew up on TikTok with millions of views, it was a gut check that we were on the right track,” Chaney said in the company’s press release. While it’s unlikely that Coca-Cola is actually using the tea bag hack to mass-produce Sprite + Tea, the release does note that Coca-Cola’s North American R&D team “completed several rounds of consumer testing to fine-tune the formula for the amber-colored sparkling beverage.”