The H Mart paradox: Why the beloved Asian grocer might be OK despite Trump’s trade war

On a recent weekend in April, data consultant Shane Kessler wasn’t at the grocery store to panic-buy eggs, but rather to scour the tall, narrow aisles of the the H Mart in Manhattan’s K Town for the viral Korean pastry known as a crungji, basically a flattened croissant. He hadn’t found one yet, but his basket was filled with popular Melona ice cream, from South Korea, and two bottles of his favorite Japanese soy sauce from among the more than 100 varieties on offer. He was worried about tariffs raising the prices of his favorite goods. “I never thought I’d be stockpiling soy sauce, but here we are,” he shrugged. “I’ve come to H Mart every weekend this month.”

Kessler’s transformation from casual fan to hoarder of once-niche pantry items is symbolic of a broader shift in America. Last year, sales of Asian groceries grew almost four times faster than overall grocery sales in the U.S., according to data analytics company Circana, and topped $55 billion here, per research firm IBISWorld. Korean instant ramyun exports alone surpassed $100 million last year, thanks to the popularity of products like Nongshim’s Chapagetti noodles (seen in Parasite) and BTS-endorsed Buldak from Samyang Foods, which was the official “hot sauce partner” of this year’s Coachella.

Leading that boom in the U.S. is H Mart, the 43-year-old Korean grocery chain that stocks thousands of brands from across Asia in what have become almost Walmart-size stores. Since its founding with a single outpost in Woodside, Queens, in 1982, H Mart has grown into the largest specialty grocer in America. Over the past three years alone, it’s expanded from 77 stores in 12 states to around 100 across 16 states, plus seven in Canada and one in London, generating $2 billion in annual sales, according to reporting by the New York Times.

[Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe/Getty Images]

H Mart’s cultural reach has risen alongside its physical footprint, which in New York recently included a Squid Mart collaboration with Netflix for season two of Squid Game. The company has benefitted from the ascendance of K-dramas, K-pop, and the broader “Korean wave,” as well as TV-famous Korean fusion chefs, like David Chang and Roy Choi. Other celebrities have put an even finer point on it: Musician Michelle Zauner’s 2021 memoir, Crying in the H Mart, catapulted the grocery store’s name onto the New York Times bestseller list. Nearly a third of H Mart’s customers are now non-Asian, it has said—a significant pivot from the early days, when its original name (“Han Ah Reum”) appeared only in Korean characters. (Privately run by the Kwon family since 1982, H Mart largely shuns the media and eschews national advertising. It didn’t respond to Fast Company’s interview request.)