How to plan for the ‘creative wellness’ of a city

Cultural planning has shape-shifted throughout its history, encompassing beautification initiatives, placemaking (and placekeeping) projects, and preservation work. But in the past decade, the field has accelerated significantly, according to Rana Amirtahmasebi and Jason Schupbach, the editors of The Routledge Handbook of Urban Cultural Planning , a new manual that compiles the most innovative programs, policies, and approaches to the discipline that have recently emerged.

A throughline? That creative wellness is essential to cities, and that everything from the climate crisis to displacement, tourism, public space, and infrastructure can benefit by centering culture and the people responsible for it. It’s a provocative angle, considering how efficiency and technocracy—the opposite of the difficult to quantify nature of culture—still dominate urban planning. As Amirtahmasebi and Schupbach write in the book’s introduction, cultural planning “should be seen as a critical tool in the toolbox of building equitable communities” and no longer as a siloed topic on the fringes of city policy.

The new manual, which clocks in at over 500 pages, features case studies from around the world on how arts and culture are entering urban planning in new ways. While the usual suspects of public art, museums, and cultural districts appear in the book, they’re joined by less expected approaches. For example, an essay describes how the Los Angeles Department of Transportation’s first resident artist helped pedestrian safety come across more urgently by centering real people and their stories instead of statistics in Vision Zero presentations. Meanwhile, a chapter on land trusts explores how new ownership models are combatting real estate speculation in Oakland, California.

[Cover Image: Routledge International]

We spoke with Amirtahmasebi, an urban planner and cultural strategist, and Schupbach, Dean of the Westphal College of Media Arts and Design at Drexel University, about their new book and what it means for the future of cities. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.