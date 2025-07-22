These companies are paying entry level designers the most

Most designers know they have to wait a few years until they crack the six-figure ceiling. But at some organizations, they might not have to wait at all.

As Fast Company wrapped up its latest report on the state of the design jobs market, we wondered which companies paid the highest premium for designers who were just starting out in their careers. We looked at the 40,000 job listings we’d gathered from Google’s job search engine between December 2024 and February 2025 and zeroed in on the salaries that companies were offering to prospective employees with up to one year of previous experience.

Here’s what we found.