These companies are paying designers the most

As Fast Company wrapped up its latest report on the state of the design jobs market, we wondered which companies paid the highest premium for designers.

We looked at the 40,000 job listings we’d gathered from Google’s job search engine, over a period between December 2024 and February 2025, and zeroed in on the salaries that companies were offering to prospective employees across various different experience levels (entry level, 2–3 years, 4–5 years, 6–7 years, and anything above 8 years).

We then averaged the salaries for all jobs that a company posted across these various experience levels and identified the seven highest spenders from each of seven categories: architects, game designers, graphic designers, urban designers, interior designers, product designers, and UX designers.

The good news: Not every designer needs to be in the latter half of their career to reach the highest salaried heights. The bad news: All architects actually do need to be.