Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Once an obscure open-source 3D program, Blender has become an increasingly popular tool for creatives of all stripes.

How Blender won over the design world

[Source image: pop_jop/Getty Images]

BY Jesus Diaz

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

For decades, Blender—the open-source 3D software tool—had a quirk that distinguished it from other animation software on the market. Instead of clicking to select with the mouse or trackpad’s left button, it required users to right-click selections. It was a small but strange defiance of usability norms, and it was illustrative of Blender’s unconventional approach to design software.  

For years after launching in 1994, Blender was considered an under-the-radar tool. Its challenging UX and open-source nature meant it was used primarily by designers and animators who had no money to spend on five-figure professional 3D software licenses. 

Then in 2019, things changed.

Blender rolled out a wholesale redesign, including switching right-select to left-select. It updated its interface to be easier to use and introduced new features that could compete with bigger-budget software packages like Cinema 4D and Autodesk’s Maya. Data from Blender shows that download numbers jumped from tens of thousands of downloads per month to nearly 1 million after the relaunch, and since then user numbers have continued to grow.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The super-early-rate deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jesus Diaz is a screenwriter and producer whose latest work includes the mini-documentary series Control Z: The Future to Undo, the futurist daily Novaceno, and the book The Secrets of Lego House. More

Explore Topics