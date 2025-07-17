How Blender won over the design world

For decades, Blender—the open-source 3D software tool—had a quirk that distinguished it from other animation software on the market. Instead of clicking to select with the mouse or trackpad’s left button, it required users to right-click selections. It was a small but strange defiance of usability norms, and it was illustrative of Blender’s unconventional approach to design software.

For years after launching in 1994, Blender was considered an under-the-radar tool. Its challenging UX and open-source nature meant it was used primarily by designers and animators who had no money to spend on five-figure professional 3D software licenses.

Then in 2019, things changed.

Blender rolled out a wholesale redesign, including switching right-select to left-select. It updated its interface to be easier to use and introduced new features that could compete with bigger-budget software packages like Cinema 4D and Autodesk’s Maya. Data from Blender shows that download numbers jumped from tens of thousands of downloads per month to nearly 1 million after the relaunch, and since then user numbers have continued to grow.