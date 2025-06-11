Only 0.4% of design job listings are asking for expertise in these popular AI tools

From Shopify and Duolingo to Google and OpenAI, AI-first companies are now defining our era. And just about every designer Fast Company has talked to for the past three years has shifted from a deep-seated fear of AI to a steady adoption of these AI tools in some part of their workflow.

But when analyzing 176,000 design job listings for our upcoming “Where the Design Jobs Are” report (out June 16), we were struck by a most surprising finding. Only 0.4% of design jobs asked for experience in specific AI tools, including ChatGPT, Dall-E, Midjourney, and Runway. In fact, only 8% of all listings made any mention of AI at all. And even then the term was generally used in marketing speak, the kind that positions a company as being “AI-powered.”

After reaching out to a dozen major companies across industries to figure out why, we heard a somewhat unsatisfying, but also common, refrain:

“We aren’t asking for specific proficiencies with AI tools explicitly as part of the hiring process at the moment,” wrote a Figma spokesperson in response to our request. “That said, we tend to hire people who are curiously exploring and studying new tools that help improve their work . . . [and] it can be helpful to see how candidates get creative with AI, whether via side projects or for their core work.”