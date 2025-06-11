Fast company logo
If AI is everywhere, why are almost no design job listings asking specifically for AI tool expertise?

Only 0.4% of design job listings are asking for expertise in these popular AI tools

[Source photo: kyoshino/Getty Images]

BY Andrew Thompson and Mark Wilson

From Shopify and Duolingo to Google and OpenAI, AI-first companies are now defining our era. And just about every designer Fast Company has talked to for the past three years has shifted from a deep-seated fear of AI to a steady adoption of these AI tools in some part of their workflow.

But when analyzing 176,000 design job listings for our upcoming “Where the Design Jobs Are” report (out June 16), we were struck by a most surprising finding. Only 0.4% of design jobs asked for experience in specific AI tools, including ChatGPT, Dall-E, Midjourney, and Runway. In fact, only 8% of all listings made any mention of AI at all. And even then the term was generally used in marketing speak, the kind that positions a company as being “AI-powered.”

After reaching out to a dozen major companies across industries to figure out why, we heard a somewhat unsatisfying, but also common, refrain: 

“We aren’t asking for specific proficiencies with AI tools explicitly as part of the hiring process at the moment,” wrote a Figma spokesperson in response to our request. “That said, we tend to hire people who are curiously exploring and studying new tools that help improve their work . . . [and] it can be helpful to see how candidates get creative with AI, whether via side projects or for their core work.”

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Andrew Thompson is Fast Company's Data Editor and the creator of Components, a cultural research project that assembles and analyzes large datasets. More

Mark Wilson is the Global Design Editor at Fast Company, who covers the entirety of design’s impact on culture and business.. An authority in product design, UX, AI, experience design, retail, food, and branding, he has reported landmark features on companies ranging from Nike to Google to MSCHF to Canva to Samsung to Snap to IDEO to Target, while profiling design luminaries including Tyler the Creator, Jony Ive, and Salehe Bembury More

