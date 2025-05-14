Ikea just debuted its first-ever rewards program for customers in the U.S., and it could mean a major discount on your next plate of Swedish meatballs—or even a price cut on a new vintage-inspired piece of furniture.

The rewards program launches today, and it allows shoppers to accrue points for a range of actions and then redeem them for various discounts. The rewards are a free add-on to Ikea Family, the store’s existing loyalty program (which is also free to join and currently boasts around 24 million members). Any current members of Ikea Family will automatically be enrolled in the rewards program, and new members who sign up will start earning points automatically. Like most rewards programs, the points system is designed to give shoppers a feel-good boost every time they interact with the Ikea brand. For a company that thrives on cultivating a dedicated fan base through frequent product drops, a store layout designed to cultivate an experience, and plenty of nostalgic callbacks, it’s a move that feels like it’s been a long time coming. New system “reflects how consumers expect to shop” Currently, members of Ikea Family gain access to a few benefits including reduced delivery fees, discounts on certain products, complimentary in-store beverages, and free in-store workshops. According to Nicole King, customer engagement and loyalty manager at Ikea U.S., the new rewards are meant to “recognize and add more value” for this core set of Ikea devotees. The U.S. will join Ikea stores in Portugal, Australia, and Italy, which have already introduced the rewards program to shoppers.

“We are working to create a more accessible and convenient retail experience for our customers,” King says. “Meeting them with a rewards offer that allows them to earn points for interacting with Ikea reflects how consumers expect to shop today.” How the Ikea rewards points work There are a variety of ways that members can earn points. To start, every dollar spent online and in person equals 1 point; sharing a gift registry earns 10; and logging into an online account or saving a wish list scores 25. Bigger actions like attending an Ikea event, creating an Ikea Family profile, or making a gift registry garner 50 points. As these points tally up, they can then be redeemed for a range of perks—though it might take some time, or a lot of aspirational online shopping, to earn anything substantial. At 65 points, members can grab free food at the Ikea Restaurant and Bistro; 175 points allows for a $5 discount on product purchases. And starting at 350 points and more, members can receive $10 off delivery. Beyond 350 points, King says, other potential earnings could include $20 off a product or delivery and $50 off an assembly service.

“Rewards from Ikea Family is based on helping customers bring their ideas to life throughout the journey of dreaming, planning, and implementing their projects,” King explains. “It’s the first step in redefining how we work with loyalty and member engagement in order to enable and sustain a lifetime value for both members and Ikea.” The new program won’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but it might just help draw Ikea’s cult following even closer.