What Trump’s ‘palace in the sky’ plane from Qatar might look like

The cost of flying is becoming increasingly out of reach for the average American in 2025. The President of the United States, however, is gearing up to accept a $400 million super jet, complete with nine bathrooms and a master bedroom, as a gift from the Qatari government.

A photo provided by Boeing with the caption “Boeing Delivers First 747-8 Intercontinental VIP Airplane . . . taking off for its delivery flight from Paine Field on Feb. 28th [2012]” [Photo: Boeing] What kind of plane is it? The plane in question is a Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental jumbo jet. According to a design overview published by Boeing, the 747-8 Intercontinental (747-8I) has a wingspan of about 225 feet, which is double that of Boeing’s fastest-selling commercial plane, the Next-Generation 737. Boeing also claims that the 747-8 is the world’s fastest commercial jet, capable of traveling at 0.86 Mach or roughly 660 miles per hour. The double-decker plane is designed with luxury in mind, including a “flowing grand staircase” to connect the first and second floors, sculpted ceilings, and dynamic LED lighting throughout the cabin. What amenities does it have? Details about the specific plane that Trump is set to receive have not been officially revealed. However, based on images of the aircraft published by MSNBC, it appears likely that the $400 million jet’s interiors have been customized beyond Boeing’s specifications to suit the needs of a wealthy client.

A page from an Amac Aerospace brochure. [Image: Amac Aerospace/Internet Archive] An aircraft specification summary of the Boeing 747-8I model published by the Swiss aviation company Amac Aerospace provides more insight into the amenities available on board this type of aircraft. According to the summary, the jumbo jet, which is the same model as the Qatari plane, is more like an airborne mansion. It comes with five galley kitchens, nine bathrooms (including several showers), and a master bedroom suite. Pages from an Amac Aerospace brochure. [Images: Amac Aerospace/Internet Archive] A few business class seating sections are sprinkled throughout the plane, but, for the most part, it’s divided into a series of swanky lounges and one private office. For entertainment, the plane is equipped with live TV and radio, 13 Blu-ray players, speakers, and subwoofers. When the aircraft specification summary was published back in 2020, the plane was decked out in a color scheme of red, tan, and gold. What are the security concerns? To meet security standards for carrying the President, the current Air Force One planes are equipped with radiation shielding, antimissile technology, and multiple communication systems that allow the President to communicate with the military from anywhere in the world.

According to information provided to The Wall Street Journal, the defense contractor L3 Harris has already been contacted to retrofit the Qatari plane to serve as a presidential aircraft. L3 Harris declined to comment for this story. Further, a Trump administration official told the AP that “it would be possible to quickly add some countermeasures and communications systems to the Qatari plane,” but that it would be less capable that the existing Air Force One aircraft or the Boeing replacements. Now, many experts are raising the alarm that this “gift” could present major security risks and ethical concerns. One anonymous former government official told The Washington Post that Air Force One is “a flying nuclear-hardened command post,” and that the Qatari plane would need to be literally ripped open to bring it up to an acceptable security standard. Former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall added that bugs on the plane would be a top concern, concluding that the only way Trump will be flying on the plane while he’s in office is if he waives “a lot” of the security requirements needed to deem it safe.

Meanwhile, several politicians have condemned the idea of accepting the plane. Even Trump allies have cast doubt on the idea, with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham telling reporters Monday that he wanted to make sure the gift was “kosher,” while the far-right conservative activist Lara Loomer said the plane would be a “stain” on Trump’s legacy. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the concept in no uncertain terms in a string of tweets posted to his X account, calling the Qatari plane “shameless self-enrichment” and a “national security betrayal.”

“Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar,” Schumer wrote. “It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”