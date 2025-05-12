Google’s ‘G’ logo just got prettier

Google’s logo just got a little bit blurrier. In a new logo quietly rolled out across iOS and Pixel, the search giant ditches its color-blocked “G” for gradients.

Google’s new logo keeps the same letterform, as well as the bright red-yellow-green-blue color sequence, but now those colors blur into each other. The new “G” is Google’s biggest update to its visual identity since retiring serifs for its current sans-serif font, Product Sans, in 2015.

[Images: Google]

Why a gradient?

In 2013, Google was among the first tech companies to move from skeuomorphic, dimensional lettering to a flat logo design. It arguably ushered in the “blanding” era—a moment when companies embraced simpler sans-serif logos. This was both an aesthetic and utilitarian choice: A simple, flat design conveyed the sense of efficient functionality that underpins modern technology. It also made it easier for companies to show up across the many screens and media required in the current media landscape.

Google’s “G” took this idea even further, reducing the company’s famous wordmark down to a single letter icon in 2015. That first “G” was playful enough with is color blocking. But a decade on, it’s easy to see how it feels representative of a different moment on the internet.