Kraft Heinz knows how to make you to pay attention

The commercial jingle will never die. The classic advertising device’s longevity is as impressive as it is surprising. Despite just about everything else in the advertising industry changing over the past two decades, it remains one of the few core tools many marketers still rely on. It’s why when you read, “Liberty, Liberty, Liberty” you’ll be singing the Liberty Mutual tune in your head.

Kraft Heinz CMO Todd Kaplan knows this. He also knows that in order to really make a jingle stick, it helps if you enlist legendary artists to sing it. Which is why this week, the company’s Lunchables brand dropped its reimagined version of the 2002 Buckwheat Boyz brainworm “Peanut Butter Jelly Time,” featuring Lil Jon and Twista.

This is what Kaplan calls “marketing that happens,” and it’s part of a broader strategy across the company to find innovative ways to play with culture that actually impact the business. It’s a strategy that has been led by Heinz, whose “It Has To Be Heinz” work launched in 2023 has helped that brand grow by 6% and boost sales by $600 million. Now the company is looking for ways to scale that impact across all of its brands.

Passion Points

“Consumers are overwhelmed with messaging and all sorts of advertising all day, so you can’t just approach marketing as advertising, says Kaplan, who joined Kraft Heinz last year after a 17-year run at PepsiCo, finishing as CMO of the Pepsi brand. “When an ad comes on your TV, you’re typically looking at your phone. When a pre-roll ad hits you on YouTube, you hit the skip button. When an email from a company comes into your email box, it goes right to spam. Just because the marketing message was delivered doesn’t mean it was received, in terms of people’s engagement. So it’s about trying to find ways to prioritize high engagement moments, especially through passion points like sports, music and entertainment, for people to care more.”