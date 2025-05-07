Your Netflix app is about to get a “For You” page

The vertical video feed is coming to the Netflix app.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that in the coming weeks it will pilot the new feature, which it will populate with short-form clips of movies and shows tailored to the end-user’s viewing habits. Netflix users will be able to swipe through the feed to watch, save, or share content with friends, just like Tiktok. Yep the user interface that took over social media is making its way into streaming—but most importantly for Netflix, it’s a play for improving its own content discovery engine. “We know that swiping through a vertical feed on social media apps is an easy way to browse video content, and we also know that our members love to browse our clips and trailers to find their next obsession, so in the coming weeks we’ll be testing a vertical feed filled with clips of Netflix shows and movies to make discovery easy and fun,” Netflix’s chief product officer Eunice Kim said during a virtual presentation. [Image: Netflix] During this mobile-only test, the vertical video feed won’t be available to every single member, Netflix tells Fast Company, but those who get it will see recommendations personalized to them, with feature clips from their “top picks for you.” Netflix previously tried vertical-video feeds in 2021 with two themed apps, Fast Laughs for comedy clips and Kids Clips for clips from its children’s programming, but it’s forthcoming in-app pilot expands on that concept across the streamer’s library.

The announcement was one of a number of design changes Netflix announced Tuesday, including a new “My Netflix” tab with listed content, reminders for upcoming shows, and a continue watching feed, as well as a homepage designed to show more information at a glance, including callouts like “New Episode,” “Recently Added,” “Oscar Winner,” and “We think you’ll love this” that appear with their own emoji-style icons next to shows. The company is also considering expanding into video podcasts. But it’s the vertical video feed that seems aimed at killing two birds with one stone. [Image: Netflix] Netflix head of design Steve Johnson told Fast Company last year that the two things that keep him up at night are discovery and competition for viewing time from a generation that spends a majority of its viewing hours on mobile devices. By piloting its own short-form, vertical video feed, Netflix is trying to both improve discovery and carve out more viewing time on its app with a swiping experience borrowed from social media. Already, TikTok’s social media competitors like Instagram have made design changes that mirror its vertical video layout, and that trend is now creeping into other app categories. (Tubi launched its own TikTok-ified discovery format, called “Scenes,” last fall.) As TikTok became more popular, full-length, professionally shot shows had to compete with more and more short-form video content, and even with amateur, recorded snippets of their own IP popping up in social feeds.

Now, Netflix is trying to meet viewers where they are, with a few potential benefits. By offering viewers shareable clips of its own shows, Netflix has a say in how its content appears on other platforms, while still taking advantage of the soft marketing of user-generated fandom. And if cutting up its shows into bite-size videos and organizing them in a format familiar to social media natives provides Netflix a better discovery funnel for new shows, the format could soon find other closed platform imitators.