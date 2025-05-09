Companies are turning Trump’s tariffs into a marketing opportunity

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

It’s the promotional event nobody asked for: You could call it Tariff Deal Days. From auto dealers to underwear brands, companies are cajoling consumers to buy now before tariffs jack up prices, cause shortages, or both. Despite constant uncertainty about how a U.S. versus everybody trade war might play out, the widespread consensus that prices will rise is translating into short-term marketing hook. Some brands have taken a blunt tone in messages to customers and on social media. Underwear maker MeUndies’ CEO criticized the tariffs with an expletive in an Instagram post—before announcing a tariff-inspired discount code. Lingerie and swimsuit brand Bare Necessities touted a “pre-tariff sale” in a text to customers that was picked up by CNBC and others: “We didn’t know how to spell tariff last week, but we do know this: Up to 30% off is a good idea!” Clothing brand Universal Standard emailed customers about a Mystery Box promotion offering deals on pieces already in its warehouses and thus un-tariffed. In an attention-getting message to shoppers, luggage brand BÉIS conceded price increases were likely on the way even though “we’ve considered everything from company-wide ramen diets to asking our CEO to start an OnlyFans.” The message: Buy now! While these Tariff Deal Days campaigns have been piling up lately, moves toward converting the looming tariff threat into a sales call to action were bubbling up even before the Trump administration’s “Liberation Day” announcement of its sweeping tariff regime on April 2. At least one Subaru dealer began promoting “pre-tariff savings”—basically estimating a tariff’s potential future cost to shoppers and positioning it as discount—in late March. Sticker company Stickerjunkie admitted it was “as uncertain as everyone else” about price hikes in a March Instagram post promoting a “Pre-Tariff Sale” of its own. Other brand responses have ranged from limited-time markdowns to more general encouragement to shop before they’re forced to raise prices.

Partly this is about signaling transparency and a we’re-all-in-this-together vibe to consumers in a muddled and ominous retail environment. But it’s also about getting sales on the books: Smaller brands and businesses may be particularly motivated to get more cash on hand as soon as possible to buy time to rethink supply chains and otherwise weather whatever that trade battles turn into in the months ahead, and beyond. And many consumers seem to be in a similarly uncertain state that’s left many open to deals. “There’s an expectation that certain products are going to be expensive, so having a promotion today is very valuable,” a KPMG analyst told NBC, citing a survey from the accounting firm finding roughly half of consumers are looking for pre-tariff deals. The flurry of pre-tariff branding moves comes on the heels of months of cautious watching and waiting by advertisers about what’s going to happen, and how to communicate with customers about it. A few, including Chipotle and Rivian, are currently saying they won’t raise prices. Others, such as Ford, are highlighting their best made-in-America stories. (About three-quarters of Ford vehicles are manufactured in the U.S., a fact that’s now marketing “gold,” according to Adweek; that said, Ford has also announced trade-war-related price bumps for three of its models.) Still others—from Adidas to Walmart to Mattel—are simply warning of likely price hikes; Black & Decker and Shein have started them. Many ad agencies expect ad budgets will be cut by up to 10% this year.

Another notable strategy has come from discount online retailer Temu, which has begun breaking out and labeling the “export fee”—that is, tariff costs—that is driving up its prices. Amazon reportedly considered a similar move before the Trump administration harshly criticized the idea. But consumers seem to want such information—nearly three-quarters of adults in one poll said they would be at least somewhat interested in seeing tariff impacts quantified. Maybe that thirst for clarity isn’t surprising, given the marketplace chaos that seems likely headed our way this year. In fact, while pre-tariff branding events will presumably be fleeting, the most important thing brands may achieve with their openly tariff-centric marketing is a sense of openness and communication with consumers. A protracted trade war will mean escalating rhetoric and frustrating uncertainties, and for better or worse brands will have to figure out the best way to be part of that conversation.