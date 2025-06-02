Pinterest wooed Gen Zers. Will AI pins drive them away?

Loving Pinterest has long been a part of my secretly middle-aged personality. I have 16.1k pins to my name to prove it. I started my account in middle school eight years ago, and Pinterest has been a dear companion to me ever since. I used to log on every day to tuck away precious ideas and artworks into my boards, which I could take out to admire every time I needed advice, a joke, or a drawing lesson.

I am not alone in this. Pinterest says that 42% of its global user base is Gen Z. “I think Gen Z has really latched onto Pinterest as a safe platform to use, especially with so much happening around other social media platforms,” says Lois, whose Tiktok videos about Pinterest under the username dandydemon have garnered over six million views. “Pinterest is a very atypical social media platform. It’s not like Instagram, it’s not like TikTok, where you’re actively scrolling. It’s a very personalized social media platform, and it feels almost like a journal of sorts for people.”

But for many users like Lois, a worrying pattern has emerged over the past couple of years. “There is so much AI on the platform . . . that it’s hard to determine what [posts are] AI, and where it is coming from,” she says. Other people like Reddit user InterationInternal agree. “I was looking for hair color inspo and it was all AI. I couldn’t find a single human!! Then [I] typed in nail inspo, interior design – same thing. Is this platform dead?” they wrote in a thread titled “Pinterest is 100% AI now?” R/Pinterest hosts hundreds of posts with similar complaints.

Frustration over AI content and the recent mass deletion of user accounts is boiling over to the point where many users are leaving the platform for alternatives. Andy McCune, cofounder and CEO of the curation app Cosmos, says that after launching in August 2024, Cosmos has already gained millions of users. And, in the couple of days after Lois shouted out the platform as a Pinterest alternative in her a video discussing the Pinterest bans, McCune noted that Cosmos saw tens of thousands of new users join the platform.