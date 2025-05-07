Designers are excited about AI, but most don’t know what to do with it

Artificial intelligence. It’s pretty cool, I guess? Look at those neat videos. And the thousands of product design iterations just to get those creative balls rolling. Sure. Awesome. Or is it? Maybe. Who knows. All that seems to be the summary of Figma’s 2025 AI Report, based on a survey of 2,500 designers and developers.

While tools like ChatGPT and Figma’s AI features are embedded in daily workflows, the report reveals a stark disconnect. Enthusiasm for AI’s potential is high, but its practical impact remains uneven, the numbers show, constrained by vague goals, quality concerns, and cooling expectations. The report underscores a paradox: professionals see AI as essential to their future, but struggle to meaningfully harness it today. It kind of fits my own experience. It’s there, but not there yet.

Figma’s study shows that a staggering 76% of AI projects prioritize vague objectives like “experimenting with AI” over concrete goals such as revenue growth, with an eye-popping 9%. It makes me weep for all the gigawatts evaporating in the name of a revolution that’s not actually happening, at least for designers and developers.

The ambiguity reflects the technology’s nascent state, Figma’s Head of Insights Andrew Hogan tells me in a phone interview. “There’s a lot of play and experimentation happening—it’s natural,” he explains, comparing the current moment to early mobile app development, where rapid iteration preceded clear use cases. One survey respondent likened building AI products to “running a restaurant where the menu changes daily,” a metaphor Hogan calls “the quote of the survey.”