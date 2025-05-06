Fast company logo
Focusing on the built environment in communities of color, BlackSpace’s Studio KIN is accelerating young design firms.

This Black design collective is incubating the next generation of community builders

The Studio KIN 2025 Cohort List, clockwise from top left: Gabrielle Davenport of BEM Books, Kent Harris of In Good Company, Phillip Boykin of IQLand Innovation Inc., Vanessa Morrison of Open Design Collective, Danicia Malone of Rokh Research & Design Studio, Courtney Morgan of SCRD: The Studio for Collaboration, Research, and Design, Sophonie Joseph of Sophonie Milande Joseph LLC, Britt Redd of Ubuntu Planning. [Photos: Nina Roberts (Davenport), courtesy Studio Kin/Blackspace]

BY Nate Berg

Across the United States, there is a long history of communities of color being underserved—if not outright oppressed—by the dominant modes of urban planning and development. But for the past 10 years, a collective of architects, designers, artists, and urban planners called BlackSpace has been rethinking how communities of color get designed and built. Now, the group is trying to build up the ranks of practitioners working alongside communities of color in the built environment to make sure their needs are no longer overlooked or ignored.

To spread this work through young and emerging firms, BlackSpace has launched Studio KIN (Kinfolx Imagining Neighborhoods), a business accelerator focused on bringing resources, funding, and community to Black-founded ventures that produce services and products focused on the built environment. The incubator’s first cohort has just been announced.

“When we think about spatial justice, we think a lot about how it’s realized through having the folks that are planning, designing, and building neighborhoods that reflect the places that they’re serving,” says Kenyatta McLean, co-managing director of BlackSpace. “We developed Studio KIN to be a home for those urbanists that are working to meet communities where they’re at.”

Members of BlackSpace’s Studio KIN cohort include an urban planning studio in Indianapolis, a community design firm in Oklahoma City, and a bookstore and community space in Brooklyn.

Nate Berg

