How zoning quietly reshaped the world

Zoning can be difficult for the average person to parse, but it has an immense impact on our lives—everything from housing to roads and green spaces are set by these rules. Zoning boils down to regulations of how land can, and cannot be used, whether commercial, industrial, and residential areas. From rising housing costs to struggling main streets and long commutes, zoning touches upon almost every aspect of our daily lives.

Sara Bronin knows this better than anyone. As a trained architect, attorney, and Cornell University professor, she has worked across many different fields of urbanism. Her work focuses on how policy can create more equitable and well-designed places. From land use to renewable energy to historic preservation and road design, her investigations into zoning offer fresh insight into how policies can be overhauled to benefit more people and their everyday lives.

For the last two years, Bronin was the head of the U.S. Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate. She is also the founder of the National Zoning Atlas, which aims to highlight key aspects of zoning codes in an online, user-friendly map for public use.

Her new book, Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World, is a continuation of her research, and explores the little-known world of zoning codes and how they can be better used to improve American society.