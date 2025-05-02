How a doll turned a Mexican pharmacy into a viral sensation

Adele with Dr. Simi dolls [Photo: X]

The playful, and sometimes mischievous, mascot is the face of Farmacias Similares, a chain of pharmacies that offers affordable generic medication to vulnerable communities. Representing more than 9,000 stores across Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, Dr. Simi has become the de facto mascot for much of Central and South America. And now, as Farmacias Similares expands into the United States, the company is hoping its popularity can translate to a new audience.

“When you go to a pharmacy, you are sick, or you are not feeling well,” says Víctor González Herrera, CEO of Grupo por un País Mejor, the pharmacy’s parent company. “Dr. Simi changes your mood, and that’s something that nobody else does.”

Víctor González Herrera (center, in blue) [Photo: Farmacias Similares]

Dr. Simi goes international

Farmacias Similares was founded in 1997 by González Herrera’s father, Víctor González Torres, at a time when generic medication was not available to the public. The pharmacies also included an adjunct doctor’s office—a novelty at the time—where independent doctors could use their facilities free of charge to provide consultations for a maximum price of $3.