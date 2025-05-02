How a doll turned a Mexican pharmacy into a viral sensation

Few things are as quintessential Mexico as spotting a large, lab-coat-wearing mustachioed mascot dancing in the streets. This character—dubbed Dr. Simi—is one of Mexico’s most recognizable figures. Its life-size version can be found on social media riding a bike, dancing to regional music, breaking Guinness world records, and, on occasion, fighting other mascots like Duolingo’s Duo. Customized Dr. Simi plushies have made their way onstage with the world’s most celebrated artists, including Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Adele, and even into the hands of the late Pope Francis.
The playful, and sometimes mischievous, mascot is the face of Farmacias Similares, a chain of pharmacies that offers affordable generic medication to vulnerable communities. Representing more than 9,000 stores across Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, Dr. Simi has become the de facto mascot for much of Central and South America. And now, as Farmacias Similares expands into the United States, the company is hoping its popularity can translate to a new audience.
“When you go to a pharmacy, you are sick, or you are not feeling well,” says Víctor González Herrera, CEO of Grupo por un País Mejor, the pharmacy’s parent company. “Dr. Simi changes your mood, and that’s something that nobody else does.”
Dr. Simi goes international
Farmacias Similares was founded in 1997 by González Herrera’s father, Víctor González Torres, at a time when generic medication was not available to the public. The pharmacies also included an adjunct doctor’s office—a novelty at the time—where independent doctors could use their facilities free of charge to provide consultations for a maximum price of $3.
