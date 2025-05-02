Can the Kentucky Derby woo Gen Z?

On the first Saturday of May, millions of Americans tune in to the Kentucky Derby to watch horses and their jockeys compete on the Churchill Downs racetrack in America’s longest-running sporting event. The Derby has been held annually on the same racetrack since 1875; it’s an event largely built on tradition.

Horse racing viewers tend to skew older, but this year, Churchill Downs is looking to modernize the event for new viewers by embracing old traditions while also introducing brand partnerships that appeal to Generation Z. Casey Ramage, Churchill Downs’ vice president of marketing, brand, and partnerships, says the Kentucky Derby is a “cultural moment” for everyone ages 18 to 80. “It really is such a unique opportunity to get to engage with such a wide variety of a fan base,” she says. “It’s our responsibility to stay relevant and always be recruiting that next generation of fans.” Gen Z consumes content differently than other generations, Ramage says, so she’s focused her marketing team on churning out social media content that can be both entertaining and educational about the sport. She hopes those teens and young adults can start going to the Churchill Downs infield at around ages 18 to 20, to “begin their journey” of loving the Derby.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

To attract those Gen Z fans to pay more than $100 to enter the event, the Derby is partnering with influencers. Influencer Alix Earle partnered with the Kentucky Derby last year and will do so again this year—making Derby-themed TikToks and handing out an award for the best groomed horse. Other popular online personalities and brands, including Livvy Dunne, Griffin Johnson, and Barstool Sports, have all been tapped to partner with the Derby in attempts to pique Gen Z’s interest. And because many members of Gen Z are under the legal drinking age (and nonalcoholic beverages are a bit of a buzzy trend), the Derby is now offering its first official mocktail, aptly named “The Pony.” This drink is a sweet, ginger beer-based concoction that incorporates blackberries, mint, and lemon. According to Churchill Downs’s internal data, around 400,000 fans attend each year—the size of six Super Bowl audiences. Millions more view at home. Last year the event saw 16.7 million TV viewers and was the top broadcasted telecast in the month of May, according to Nielsen.

Outside of racing, the Derby is also a hub for culture, fashion, food, and lifestyle, Ramage says. Interest in any of these pillars can lead into interest in the whole event, she adds. To keep the century-old event fresh, Ramage says the marketing team has combined old traditions with new brand and influencer partnerships. The Derby stays loyal to traditions that have spanned generations and long defined the event. The winner of the Derby is awarded a garland of over 400 red roses—a tradition that has lasted since its inception in the 1890s. The mint julep, a bourbon-based cocktail complete with sprigs of fresh mint, has remained the Derby’s official drink since the 1930s; Churchill Downs typically serves more than 120,000 of those drinks during Derby week.

But the Derby is constantly evolving its event and brand, Ramage says. One of its newest traditions is having a celebrity announce “Riders up!” before the race to signal that jockeys should mount their horses. Ramage says that this tradition is their version of the Super Bowl coin toss. Traditionally, an event officiator would make that call; but since 2012, a celebrity has taken that honor. Last year, Martha Stewart made the call. This year it will be Simone Biles, whose appeal “transcends demographics,” according to Ramage. “You can turn on the TV to see your favorite celebrity, but then we want you to get curious and interested in attending the event as well,” Ramage says.