Panera Bread just launched a tasty new ‘it’ bag. But will customers bite?

The images of Panera Bread’s new Croissant Clutch could be straight out of a fashion magazine. Highlighted against a warm, glowing orange-and-brown background, the accessory looks out of place in its web store alongside the company’s Mac N’ Cheese Pillow and “Just Baked” onesie.

The fast-casual chain’s newest handbag—what it calls “carb couture”—is an insulated clutch that’s reminiscent of a croissant in both shape and fabrication, with pleats to evoke the buttery breakfast food’s flaky layers. According to Panera, it’s also the best possible way to carry around its new menu item, a melted, crispy croissant toasted sandwich, without it getting, well, too melty. It does not say, however, whether the clutch is washable, which suggests a wipeable, insulated to-go box would actually be the better lunch box for a toasted sandwich. But neither fashion nor marketing were ever much about practicality. “We are always exploring new ways to connect with our guests, from craveable meals to playful expressions of our brand—including this unique fusion of food, function, and fashion,” said Mark Shambura, Panera Bread’s chief marketing officer. [Photo: Panera] An attempted internet sensation redux With the Panera Bread Croissant Clutch, the company seems to be reattempting the success of the Panera BAGuette marketing campaign two years ago—which went viral on TikTok and sold out. Twice. But while the clutch bag became available to customers on April 30, there hasn’t been as much of an overwhelming response compared to Panera’s first take on haute couture.

The 2023 BAGuette was also a clutch, although in a classic baguette shape with an embossed P in a repeat pattern. Some described the style as a dupe of Fendi’s iconic baguette bag, which could’ve been key to its viral success. Panera told Fast Company its BAGuette bag garnered close to 3.5 billion impressions overall. Some BAGuettes are still available on eBay, all marked well over the original price of $39.50 (prices range from about $70 to $225). The BAGuette’s virality drove many users to bemoan the limited stock. One Tiktok user talked about the bag in the context of Kylie Jenner merchandise drops. “I have truly never been so sad about missing a release of something,” she said. Panera announced the BAGuette after its baguette sandwiches proved popular among customers, which became a menu item in January 2023. Similarly, the new Croissant Toast Sandwiches, available in two varieties, are the inspiration behind the new clutch.

“With this launch, our goal is to spark conversation and drive brand awareness by creating a bold cultural moment,” said Shambura. “Following the viral success of our BAGuette bag, which sold out—twice—we’re excited to see how fans embrace this next chapter of ‘carb couture.’” Panera is certainly not the first to try to capture that elusive viral cultural niche. TikTok marketing, spending aperitif “TikTok Made Me Buy It” continues to be a catch-all phrase for viral marketing content on social media, and a sentiment that played a role in the major success of the BAGuette. Viral content takes off quickly and drives consumer spending, encouraging brands to try to stay ahead of the cultural curve. Some brands have made being “unhinged” their entire marketing strategy. Others have invested in killing off—then reincarnating—their icons. Panera has chosen a different route altogether. It’s understandable why Panera Bread would want to recapture that internet magic. After all, what’s an investment in a run of $40 bags compared to billions of impressions? However, we have yet to see whether the success of the BAGuette will rub off on the Croissant Clutch. Customers eagerly ate up the BAGuette, but there’s one question remaining: Are there any crumbs left?