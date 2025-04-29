A new Gap x Doen collab is on its way, and this time it has menswear

Dôen and Gap are teaming up for a second time following the success of the brands’ collaboration last year, which went viral on TikTok and sold out within a matter of days. This year’s collection will focus on “California vintage-inspired classics,” according to a release, and include some customer favorites from 2024, as well as some new additions, including several menswear pieces. This marks Doen’s first foray into menswear.

The 38-piece collection, launching at 12pm ET on May 2, ranges in price from $34 to $158. Dôen’s dresses normally start closer to $250, so the opportunity to own one of their iconic styles at a more approachable pricepoint had customers running for the racks last year. The brands this year aren’t expecting anything different. [Photo: Gap] “Our first collection with Dôen set a new bar for how a collaboration can infuse a fresh perspective into Gap essentials, creating covetable pieces that left our customers wanting more,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap. California natives Katherine and Margaret Kleveland describe the collection as “rooted in Dôen’s feminine interpretation of iconic Gap styles,” but it also expands into both menswear and baby this year, key cohorts of the Gap audience.

[Photo: Gap] The sisters’ collaboration with Gap builds on bestsellers from the collection drop last year, including eyelet maxi dresses in new iterations, with different colorways and mini dress options. The collection is nautical-inspired, with notes of red, white and navy blue running throughout, a difference from the 2024 collab. [Photo: Gap] Gingham and collegiate prep are also making a return as strong features of the new collection via matching sets, sweatshirts featuring a hybrid logo along with DÔENs’s wordmark, and baseball caps. Another essential aspect of the collection is its denim staples: customers can opt for the oversized denim jacket, new denim trouser shorts, or a sailor mini dress. [Photo: Gap] Alongside these items is the men’s Pleated Denim Trousers, one of several pieces designed with men in mind. In addition to the other masculine-inspired and gender-neutral pieces–like the baseball cap and sweatshirts featuring a combined Dôen and Gap logo–there are five menswear options.

A first for Dôen, the pieces include the Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt, the Eyelet Shirt, and the Pocket T-Shirt. The menswear was inspired by customer testimonials, as Dôen buyers’ husbands, brothers, and boyfriends made Dôen’s knitwear or jackets their own, Margaret Kleveland told Women’s Wear Daily. In the first collaboration with Gap, the sisters watched men adopt the collection’s popular crewnecks. “This year, we’re expanding the conversation, and continuing to drive brand relevance by reintroducing customer favorites,” said Breitbard of the Gap x Dôen collection. “We also are giving Dôen a platform to debut men’s styles at scale, delivering something fresh and unexpected for both brands’ communities.” The Gap X Dôen collection was produced in factories that participate in RISE, or Reimagining Industry to Support Equality. Founded in 2023 by four members, including Gap, RISE’s mission is “to empower women workers, embed gender equality in business practice and catalyze systems change.”

Gap cardmembers will receive early access to the collection online on May 1. If you missed last year’s Gap x Dôen collection, now’s your chance.