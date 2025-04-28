These 9 images will define Trump’s first 100 days—and maybe his whole presidency

At around 8:40 a.m. on January 1, a disgruntled U.S. soldier blew up a rented Cybertruck in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Seven bystanders were injured in the blast, though nobody was killed except the driver, who died by self-inflicted gunshot wound. The charred rubble and twisted metal left behind invoked both the car’s creator, Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, and the hotel’s owner, returning president-elect Donald Trump. It also telegraphed untold carnage on the horizon from the prospect of this dystopic duo running the government together.

The year had just begun and 2025 already delivered its most prescient visual metaphor. Plenty of other striking images have since emerged during the first 100 days of Trump’s second term, though, that perfectly capture how this sequel presidency has played out so far. Elon Musk elongates his arm From top: A neo-Nazi group salutes during a gathering in Orlando, Florida, in 2023; Elon Musk in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. [Images: Sandi Bachom/Getty Images, Alex Wong/Getty Images] Although the sheer abundance of tech billionaires at Trump’s inauguration raised some eyebrows, only one of those billionaires’ actions that day dropped jaws. During a speech about his then-gestating Department of Government Efficiency, Musk put his hand over his chest, said “My heart goes out to you,” and then, well, let’s just say he made a memorable gesture. Twice. What kind of gesture? Media outlets have dog-eared their thesauruses searching for a euphemism that won’t leave any legal exposure or get anyone fired. It was either a “stiff-arm,” “odd-looking,” or “Roman” salute, but it bore more than a passing resemblance to Sieg Heiling. Only Musk knows for sure whether he made the alarming gesture by mistake, on purpose in brazen earnestness, or on purpose but just to troll the left. Either way, he never apologized. Instead, he complained on X that all criticism of his gesture amounted to “dirty tricks.” No word yet on whether dirty tricks are why several people who mimicked Musk’s salute lost their jobs.

Gretchen Whitmer can’t hide Gretchen Whitmer temporarily shielded herself from the cameras when she was in Trump’s Oval Office, per this photo from NYT’s @erjleehttps://t.co/TFDPPnci7Q pic.twitter.com/hnLnvuQvlX — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 12, 2025 After an election cycle spent warning Americans about the dire consequences of a second Trump term, Democrats in power have had difficulty finding their footing with it underway. Opposition took the form of holding up tiny signs of resistance during a Trump speech to congress, which GOP colleagues promptly snatched away. Although some Dems like Bernie Sanders, AOC, Cory Booker, and Chris Van Hollen have found meaningful forms of fighting back, the party’s initial awkwardness out of the gate is crystallized in an April photo of Gretchen Whitmer. When the Michigan governor went to speak with Trump in the days after his “Liberation Day” tariff blitz, she had not been informed Trump planned on making a photo op out of her visit. To avoid looking like she’d come crawling to Trump’s bargaining table, Whitmer shielded her face with folders—which only made the resulting photo exponentially more embarrassing. It’s the image of a person who has been thoroughly outmaneuvered by someone who better understands the contours of visual manipulation.

Heavy images tweeted lightly [Image: Official White House Twitter/X.com] The White House’s X account has undergone a radical vibe shift under Trump. Instead of serving up official dispatches from the government, most of its posts read like far-right shitposts from 4chan. Though many worthy contenders come to mind, the most egregious example is probably the photo of a woman crying while under arrest by ICE, which the White House social media manager then ran through an AI Studio Ghibli filter, rendering it paradoxically adorable. Regardless of her alleged past convictions, making fun of her pain on an official government channel is shameful behavior. It’s an image that announces to the rest of the world: America runs on casual cruelty. The Epstein files stunt was very [redacted] Various right-wing influencers carry binders bearing the seal of the U.S. Justice Department reading “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” as they walk out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 27, 2025. [Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images] Although the White House has touted this administration as “the most transparent” in American history, that title hasn’t always proved out. When congressional Democrats tried to enter federal government offices in the midst of DOGE shredding their staff, for instance, they found police officers standing in their way. You know, somewhat non-transparently? The moment that best visually captured the opacity of history’s most transparent administration, though, was the release of the so-called Epstein files. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi invited 15 far-right influencers to the White House to receive binders supposedly filled with declassified information about deceased human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—and his suspected ties to powerful people. The binders contained scant new information; nothing approaching the realm of revelatory. If anything, the photo stunt invited further questions about just what might be missing from those binders and why. Not exactly an ideal outcome for an event (and an administration) so vocally proud of its historic transparency.

Of course, for many viewers, the hardest part of looking back at any of these images from the past 100 days may be the shocking realization that it has only been 100 days.