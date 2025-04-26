‘I like the flow of constant work’: Artist Adam Pendleton on how discipline leads to creativity

When artist Adam Pendleton was growing up in Richmond, Virginia, he started his own newspaper that he delivered to the residents at a nursing home in his town. “I wanted to be a creative person functioning in the world,” he says. “I wanted to be an artist.” Over the years, that inclination took various forms: a t-shirt business (which he now laughs that, as a teen, he saw as a fashion line), script-writing, musical theater, original poetry.

“I realize now it was very much about having an idea and manifesting it—that is creativity,” says Pendleton, whose growing body of work has continuously redefined contemporary American painting. “In that way, you’re a perpetual problem solver.” Now, years later, the sorts of problems Pendleton finds himself wrestling with are far more esoteric, and rooted to big questions around the human experience in a distracted and noisy world.

These themes are mirrored in his paintings which are layered with paint, spray paint, ink and watercolor. They include stenciled fragments of text and geometric shapes, and are then photographed and screenprinted. This blend of disciplines, materials and forms, Pendleton has said, is a representation of the “cacophony of contemporary experience.” His new solo show, Adam Pendleton: Love, Queen, opened April 4 at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. and runs until January 3, 2027. The show includes Black Dada, Days, WE ARE NOT, as well as new composition and movement paintings.

[Photo: Jason Schmidt]

I read all of the books my mom had in the house. I was reading Sylvia Plath, and I think The Bell Jar was the first time I got more invested in, “What is the life of an artist like?” The Jackson Pollock biopic came out and I remember being like, “Wow!” I had very little interest in the typical adolescent activities: I didn’t want to go to parties; I didn’t want a drivers license. I realize now, I was trying to eliminate things that could be a distraction from what I had identified as my purpose in life.