Inside Target’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year

For its first six decades in business, Target sat on the sidelines when a new U.S. president entered office. But on January 10, ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the big-box retailer broke with tradition and donated $1 million to the Trump Inaugural Committee. Two weeks later, the corporate giant offered the new administration a different kind of gift: It announced that it was pulling back on its diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments, eliminating programs designed to increase its Black workforce and the number of Black-owned brands on its shelves.

The backlash was swift. Rallied by civil rights leaders like Jamal Bryant and Al Sharpton, customers began boycotting Target’s stores. This is the same retailer, after all, that had mobilized to support the Black community in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, which took place 10 minutes from its headquarters. Within a year of that tragedy, the company had committed to spending $2 billion with Black-owned businesses and adding products from more than 500 Black-owned brands to its shelves by the end of 2025. Now even the web page that tracked these commitments has disappeared.

Many saw Target’s abrupt capitulation to the Trump administration as a sign that it had never really believed in social justice in the first place. For months now, consumers have been registering their unhappiness by staying clear of Target. Since late January, weekly foot traffic across Target’s fleet of nearly 2,000 stores has been down between 3.8% and 7.7% compared to last year, according to Placer.ai, which tracks people’s locations based on their mobile data. Target’s stock has plunged around 40% over the past year.

The company is also facing the consequences of Trump’s trade war. Even a 30% tariff on China means that the 30% of products from Target-owned brands that are still produced in that country will be much more expensive. And then there are the innumerable goods from other brands—and other countries—impacted by Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs.