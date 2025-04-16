Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

A new survey of nearly 6,000 design industry leaders suggests a cloudy near term.

Between AI and the economy, design industry leaders prepare for a bumpy 2025

[Source Images: v_alex/Getty Images, Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images]

BY Nate Berg

Listen to this ArticleMore info
00:30 / 04:20

Design industry leaders trust artificial intelligence less than they did a year ago, and many see the world as an increasingly uncertain place.

These are a few of the most striking takeaways from the 2025 State of Design & Make report from the design and engineering software maker Autodesk. This third annual design industry outlook is based on surveys and interviews with 5,594 industry leaders, futurists, and experts across industries including architecture, engineering, construction, and operations, design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment.

Leaders from what Autodesk calls the “design and make” industries were asked to report on a wide range of topics, including adoption of digital technologies, sustainability efforts, supply chain challenges, and the growth of AI.

[Image: Autodesk]

AI is a recurring topic in the report, but one of the most striking results is just how skeptical industry leaders are becoming about AI and its use in their businesses. Only 65% of architecture, engineering, and construction professionals say they trust AI, down from 76% last year. That may not change its impact on the business, however, as 68% of firm leaders believe AI will ultimately enhance their industry, compared with 48% who think it will be a force of destabilization.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards is next Friday, April 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nate Berg is a staff writer at Fast Company, where he writes about design, architecture, urban development, and industrial design. He has written for publications including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlantic, Wired, the Guardian, Dwell, Wallpaper, and Curbed More

Explore Topics