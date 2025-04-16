Ikea’s new furniture collection is high-design Scandi style at Ikea prices

In early April, Ikea unveiled the latest edition of its iconic Stockholm 2025 collection, marking 40 years since the original collection was released in 1985.

The 96-item lineup includes a range of pieces, like bold statement sofas, side tables, and elegant chandeliers. The designs are keeping with the brand’s signature Scandi aesthetic, but with a twist: inspiration from the natural world. The collection is now available in stores and on the Ikea website. [Image: Ikea] At the core of the collection is a thoughtful focus on materials. Solid wood is paired with tactile surfaces and natural fibers like mouth-blown glass and rattan to create a variety of pieces, such as wooden furniture, handwoven rugs, and chandeliers, says the Ikea team. The designers selected these materials not just for their beauty, but for how they age and interact over time. [Image: Ikea] “The purpose of the Stockholm collections has always been to prove that high quality doesn’t need to come at an intimidating cost,” says Karin Gustavsson, creative leader for Stockholm, in a press release. “We have worked to create a no-compromise kind of collection where every piece tells a story. Craftsmanship is at the heart of this project, where traditional techniques and hands-on methods have resulted in durable and beautiful design pieces that stands the test of time.”

Swedish designers Ola Wihlborg, Nike Karlsson, and Paulin Machado developed the collection, which was deeply rooted in its namesake city of Stockholm, according to the press release. [Image: Ikea] Two noticeably different sofas serve as the foundational centerpieces of Ikea’s Stockholm 2025 collection. One of them is a wide modular sofa that was designed by Wihlborg and is available in four colors, including a striking turquoise velvet. His frustration with sofas that constantly require cushion fluffing sparked the design concept, says the designer. “I wanted to create a high-quality sofa that maintains its shape and looks the same even after you stand up from sitting in it. Something that prioritizes comfort without needing extra pillows,” he explains. After developing more than 30 prototypes to refine the balance between structure and softness, the final product is a sleek, boldly scaled sofa. Its modular design allows each piece to stand alone or be connected to fit a variety of spaces and lifestyles.

[Image: Ikea] Karlsson took a different route with his creation. His sofa, constructed with a solid pine wood frame and soft white cushions, embraces a foam-free design made entirely from natural materials, including woven fabric, natural latex, and coconut fiber, describes the designer. [Image: Ikea] Nature was the main source of inspiration for textile designer Paulin Machado’s pieces. The collection’s lampshades have delicate leaf and mushroom motifs, and color palettes drawn from the shifting tones of Scandinavian seasons. The handwoven wool rugs in earthy greens or minimalist black-and-white echo birch tree patterns. “Nature is the best designer—every colour matches beautifully in the natural world,” Machado says. With its latest collection, the Swedish furniture maker brings the outdoors in.