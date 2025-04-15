Krea, an Adobe for the AI era, discusses its $500 million vision

When I first met Krea co-founders Victor Perez and Diego Rodriguez in 2023, the industry was scrambling to understand the a-bomb of generative AI. But inside their work-live condo in Hayes Valley, San Francisco—decorated with an Eiffel Tower built from La Croix cans—the duo painted a confident vision of the future : One where they could build a platform not just about “generating” AI media, but a toolset to offer an artisan level manipulation of this new technology.

They wanted to consolidate the world of AI models, then blur the bounds of media as we understand it, erasing the divisions between images, video, and sound in a new era powered by computational intelligence. In a world where you could suddenly create anything, Krea’s core promise was one of controllability—to be a platform to help you make something.

While that sounded borderline naive in a visual world ruled by giants including Adobe, Figma, OpenAI, and Canva, two years and 20 million users later, Krea has closed a $43 billion Series B round led by Bain Capital Ventures. Following its Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz, the startup has now raised $83 million on a valuation of half a million dollars.

“I always think that we have been very lucky as founders, in being successful with the thing that we wanted to do since the beginning,” says Perez in his first interview since the announcement. “We had a hypothesis that turned out to be real, and it resonated with a lot of the community.”