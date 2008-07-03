Journalist, PR Consultant, Mom, Wife, Recovering Tech Writer

When you’re thinking about your own brand on the Net – think in terms of how one might design and build a beautiful piece of architecture. Each piece is integral to the other, even those that are decorative serve an important part to the overall strength and complexity of the structure.

Frank Lloyd Wright said, “I know the price of success: dedication, hard work, and an unremitting devotion to the things you want to see happen.”

If you want to see your “brand” happen whether it be your product, your book or your own work, then you must take time to build a good and strong foundation that imbibes beauty, persistence, and a hero or heroine’s journey that inspires all of us to new heights.

Remember your brand will have many pieces, just as your story does. My brand has run the gamut of my life’s journey on the Web, starting in 1995 when I was writing for the Internet Business Forum and moving along all these years to expand to PR consultant, mom, wife and recovering technology journalist.

The inspiration for your brand will come in many rooms of your house, a window in each one that others can peer through and revel in your journey as well as be inspired on their own journeys.