Marvel’s new ‘Fantastic Four’ poster is a breath of fresh air in the AI age

A new Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is set to arrive in July, and fans are already invested in its marketing campaign. Earlier this month, the film’s Instagram account uploaded a promo poster, and people have been reacting.

On the subreddit r/marvelstudios commenters praised the poster’s minimalistic design and color scheme. (“The art for this movie has been [to] die for. Man. Whoever is doing this graphic design should be proud,” read one comment.) The retro-futuristic design features only two colors: sky blue and white. Overlapping figure fours surround white silhouettes of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing standing in the middle of the title-less poster, which includes only basic details about the release date (July 25) and the studio (Marvel, of course). The design is distinct in a world full of “floating head” movie posters (and a far cry from the Fantastic Four’s other, more provocative promotional poster). It calls to mind the art of Saul Bass, one of history’s most famous graphic designers.

“He breaks down the story, abstracts it into a kind of geometry,” Horak said. “In certain pre-credit sequences, you’ll have just lines moving through spaces. You’ll have figures just moving through space.” The Bass effect Horak recognizes Bass’s aesthetic in the design of the Marvel poster, beginning with the reduction to two primary colors. By limiting the color palette, the designer can create intense contrast in different elements. Horak points out that the design maintains its perception of depth despite its limited color scheme. The use of the figure fours layered on top of one another allows the design to be viewed as a tunnel with the characters’ monochromatic outlines inside. (This is especially true for the short video sequence also posted by the Fantastic Four Instagram.)

