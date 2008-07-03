Mobile Marketing Helped Sell a Million Records

Have you ever heard of Lil’ Wayne? Probably not. I listen to more hip-hop than the average 38 year-old and I’ve never even heard of Lil’ Wayne. But thanks in large part to a smart mobile marketing campaign, he just had the biggest record launch since 2005; selling over a million copies in the first week. To give you an idea of how big that is, Britney Spears’ last album only sold 290,000 copies in its first week.

One of the things I try to do in this column is demystify hype and buzzwords and show real examples of new technology in business. “Mobile marketing” is definitely one of those over-hyped buzzwords, but by using a company called Mozes.com, Lil’ Wayne seems to have found a really easy way to make this technology work. From what I can tell, Mozes is a lot like Twitter but intentionally built for marketing purposes and it also incorporates voice and web. People call in or text in to join a mobile list or “mob” that you can then text with offers and messages. In Lil’ Wayne’s case, his CD insert announced in bold print, “Call Lil’ Wayne Now from your Mobile Phone.” If you’re wondering how well this worked, Lil’ Wayne got 120,000 calls in the first week.

I’ve haven’t used Mozes so I’m not going to give it a personal endorsement, but it sounded like a quick and easy way to start a mobile campaign – and FC Buzz loves things that are quick and easy.

If anyone has tried it, I’d love to hear how it worked for you.

