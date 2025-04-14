Fast company logo
Comparing AI to any other tool ignores the serious implications of a powerful new technology.

Sorry folks, but AI isn’t ‘just a tool’

BY Zachary Kaiser

In the handful of years since generative AI became both a zeitgeist technology and common dinner table conversation topic, people across the design industries—ranging from independent graphic designers to tech executives—have landed on a curious mantra to justify its use: it’s just a tool. 

In this very publication, in 2023, designers Caspar Lam and Yujune Park, wrote that “if we see a designer’s role as communicating and connecting ideas to humans in meaningful ways, AI image-generation becomes another tool and avenue for creative expression.” This perspective is not unique to them. Josh Campo, the CEO of Razorfish, extolling the virtues of AI for creatives in Forbes, wrote that, “beyond enhancing efficiency, AI is opening doors to possibilities that creative teams didn’t have previously,” but he cautions readers to remember that “AI is just a tool.” 

As part of a CNBC feature on graphic design and AI, Nicola Hamilton, president of the Association of Registered Graphic Designers (Canada), says that one of the most repeated statements about AI by designers is, indeed, that it is “just a tool.” She precedes this observation by noting that “dealing with new technology is nothing new” for designers. Some have even gone so far as to suggest AI is like a pencil. In a LinkedIn post, Peter Skillman, the global head of design for Philips, tells us that “Al is just a tool,” and then offers us to engage with his post by asking: “What’s your take on Al in the context of humanity-centered design?” 

My take, if you’re not going to read the rest of this article, is that AI is very bad for the world, Peter. Very, very bad. 

Zachary Kaiser (he/him) is an educator, writer, designer, artist, union organizer, DJ, and music producer. He is currently Associate Professor of Graphic Design and Experience Architecture in the Department of Art, Art History, and Design at Michigan State University More

