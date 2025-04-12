Picking up steam: How sweating with your friends became the new hot wellness trend

Thermal pools, hammams, banyas, onsens, shvitzes, cold plunges, steam rooms, and saunas: Hot and cold water, and the communal experience of steam and sweat, has been a pillar of social and wellness cultures across millennia. Now a new crop of brighter and busier spaces known as social bathhouses seek to re-create the benefits of communal bathing with a callout to today’s overstressed, always-connected culture.

As one bathhouse owner says, “You’re half naked, your phone’s in the locker, everyone’s going through something together.”

There isn’t a comprehensive count of social bathhouse openings, but there’s a sense that it’s a nascent category in American fitness culture that is ripe for expansion. Market research firm Technavio predicts the sauna market in the U.S. will grow from $390 million in annual sales in 2023 to $526 million by 2028, with similar growth trends predicted for cold-plunge tubs. New spaces from Maine to Seattle are opening to offer modern twists on traditional bathing culture alongside social events, DJ nights, and coffee tastings.

[Photo: Sauna House]

A place where your phone will melt

Matthew and Gabriella Khalil’s renovations of the old AIG building in New York City into a hip coterie of startups and exclusive parties includes a two-story urban bathhouse. The Schvitz in Detroit resurrected an old Jewish bathhouse that used to host the machinations of Al Capone’s gang. Drip Nordic Sauna in Asheville, North Carolina, is a portable wood-fired sauna that can be rented for events and chill-out sessions. They’ve been dispatched to Airbnbs on mountaintops and a local music festival. Austin has two spa experiences opening soon: Bathe, and Submersive, an immersive spa from the founder of Meow Wolf. This past January, New York City hosted the first Culture of Bathing Conference, with more than 100 attendees, many of whom were opening their own venue.