Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

A recent Fast Company analysis found that graphic design jobs in the last year remained stable.

Graphic design job listings are flat, despite worries about AI

[Source photo: Prasert Krainukul/Getty Images]

BY Andrew Thompson and María José Gutierrez Chavez

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

From fantastical worlds to personalized Ghibli-esque portraits, social media is flooded with AI-generated images that were created by merely a prompt. But what may be a fun tool for the average user has become an existential threat for graphic design.

And yet, surprisingly, graphic design jobs don’t seem to be getting eliminated—yet.

By analyzing job posting data between fall/winter 2023-2024 and fall/winter 2024-2025, Fast Company found that the number of job listings for graphic designers stayed flat, despite worries about AI platforms eliminating these particular jobs. 

“There just haven’t been very many graphic-design based AI generators yet,” says Daniel Lefcourt, visual artist and professor of art and computation at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). 

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Andrew Thompson is Fast Company's Data Editor and the creator of Components, a cultural research project that assembles and analyzes large datasets. More

Maria Jose Gutierrez Chavez is the editorial fellow at Inc. and Fast Company More

Explore Topics