Graphic design job listings are flat, despite worries about AI

From fantastical worlds to personalized Ghibli-esque portraits , social media is flooded with AI-generated images that were created by merely a prompt. But what may be a fun tool for the average user has become an existential threat for graphic design.

And yet, surprisingly, graphic design jobs don’t seem to be getting eliminated—yet.

By analyzing job posting data between fall/winter 2023-2024 and fall/winter 2024-2025, Fast Company found that the number of job listings for graphic designers stayed flat, despite worries about AI platforms eliminating these particular jobs.

“There just haven’t been very many graphic-design based AI generators yet,” says Daniel Lefcourt, visual artist and professor of art and computation at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).