LeBron James becomes the first pro male athlete to get his own Ken doll

Mattel Inc. unveiled the LeBron Ken doll on Wednesday to kick off the toy manufacturer’s “Kenbassador” series. Last year, nine female athlete Barbies, including tennis star Venus Williams, were introduced.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

The LeBron doll wears sunglasses, headphones and a blue-and-white letterman’s jacket with “LJ” on the left breast, his number 23 on the right sleeve and Ohio and crown patches on the other. His first name is on the back with “Just a kid from Akron” underneath. His T-shirt says “We Are Family,” a nod to the LeBron James Family Foundation. His blue shoes, of course, are Nikes.