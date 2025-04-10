Le Creuset reimagines its original color 100 years later

Le Creuset turned 100, and to celebrate, it released a new cookware collection in a hue inspired by its original color, Flame.

Named Flamme Dorée, French for “golden flame,” the set includes round and oval dutch ovens, a braiser, and a saucepan in a rich orange gradient with a shimmering gold finish. Prices for the Flamme Dorée pieces range from $310 to $860, which is more expensive than its standard lines—especially premium prices for what the company is positioning as a special occasion product.

[Photo: Le Creuset]

The French cookware brand was first known for its orange enameled cast iron cocottes, and it now sells products in a range of more than 200 colors. Last year it partnered with Pokémon and released its first ever out door cookware line. The original molten orange Flame color is its “signature color,” Le Creuset says, and Flamme Dorée is the modern remake. It recommends pairing the color with a deep rich green called Artichaut and White.

“More than just a color, Flamme Dorée is a feeling,” Le Creuset says, like warmth or light.