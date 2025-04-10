14 hours of filming, 11 sets, 1 shot: Why BritBox went all-in on craft for its new ad

The commercial starts with an actor sitting in front of a TV, remote in hand. Suddenly the world around her changes, and she changes, too, as makeup artists transform her from a couch potato to a Victorian-era lady to a skeleton buried in dirt. The time-lapse filming looks like AI, but it’s exactly the opposite. In fact, the 90-second commercial—shot for BritBox’s first ever brand campaign—is the product of a single, continuous shot that took 14 hours, 45 minutes, and 31 seconds, and was filmed with 11 different sets, at one frame per second using a precision motion control unit.

The British streaming service is aiming to woo potential subscribers with its attention to detail and craft. Its new spot also feels like a protest or counterpoint to the waves of AI experimentation hype in film production we see flooding our feeds each day.

The Brits are coming

Diana Pessin, chief marketing officer of BritBox, says that while the platform has done a great job of growing its core audience of British expats, Anglophiles, and people who generally enjoy British content, now it’s time to broaden the scope.

The streamer has topped the 4 million subscriber mark across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Nordic countries. It reported 25% year-over-year growth between 2023 and 2024, and so far is seeing double digit growth between this year and last.