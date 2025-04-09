Why this popular interior design game is letting you buy stained rugs now

In the world of interior design gaming, where perfection is often the goal, Redecor, a 3D design-simulation game, has taken an unexpected turn—celebrating flaws. The limited-time Real World Beauty collection, available free until April 15, highlights the authentic, lived-in charm of real homes. Instead of perfection, this update introduces design elements that reflect everyday life, such as coffee stains on wooden tables, sofas worn by pets, and walls decorated with kids’ doodles.

The “flawed” collection features elements that players never explicitly asked for but quickly embraced. Natalie Gal, senior director of content for Redecor, explains the inspiration behind it. [Images: Redecor] “As I was cleaning my house and I saw a little coffee stain on the countertop, I thought how amazing it would be if it was like my game, and I could click here and replace this entire surface—but you can’t. And that’s when I thought, maybe we should be a little more ultrarealistic, and have things that have stains, that the pets have destroyed, that the kids have destroyed,” Gal says. Introducing imperfection was a gamble, yet the concept immediately resonated with players. The relatability of the collection sparked excitement and, according to Gal, it became the most-used collection Redecor has released this year.

Beyond gaming, the collection taps into a broader cultural shift in how home design is viewed. It reflects a growing appreciation for the beauty found in life’s imperfections, and the embrace of more authentic, lived-in spaces. [Image: Redecor] “There are actual design philosophies like wabi-sabi, the Japanese design philosophy that says that the imperfect is perfect . . . that this is the way to live life and embrace your inner self and your design,” Gal says. For now, Redecor players can experiment with imperfection in a way that still allows for control and creativity. While they may not be ready to make every design flawed, the popularity of this collection proves that sometimes, a little messiness is exactly what people need.

The collection’s success has also translated into increased engagement within the game, according to Gal. To determine which imperfections to include, the Redecor team researched the most common real-life household challenges. [Image: Redecor] It turns out that 95% of Redecor players have pets and frequently discuss related topics. Issues like cat hair, allowing pets on the bed, and dealing with torn fabrics, sofas, and pillows are common concerns—though many embrace these signs of wear as symbols of love. Gal emphasizes that they didn’t want the setting to resemble a neglected or ruined home but rather one with minor imperfections that people learn to live with. “We want everyone to feel good at home when they’re designing their own spaces. Even though there are these small imperfections, it’s a part of life,” she says. “It’s a combined message to embrace the imperfections, and that’s what really makes your home yours.”