The rhetorical genius of the ‘Hands Off’ protests

Held at more than 1,300 locations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., the protests were organized by a coalition of groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Greenpeace, Human Rights Campaign, People for the American Way, Planned Parenthood, and others. Hundreds of thousands of people attended.

Protesters take to the streets of Chicago on April 5, 2025. [Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Community Change Action]

The “Hands Off” slogan lent itself to a simple but powerful image that gave protesters a ready-made framework for expressing their grievances against the current administration: posters bearing all-caps lettering reading “Hands Off!” with a red line dashed through the “O” for emphasis. Signs at protests across the U.S. read “Hands off our bodies,” “Hands off our schools,” “Hands off our Social Security,” and “Hands off our free speech.” It was both the name of the protests and the rhetorical scaffolding that protesters could make their own.

Unlike Trump’s first term, which was met by a massive Women’s March the day after his 2017 inauguration, Trump’s second term didn’t inspire an immediate protest movement. Musk’s slashing of government workers and agencies via the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), though, sparked organized protests at Tesla showrooms nationwide and provided a first look at the visual rhetoric of a new era of anti-Trump sentiment.