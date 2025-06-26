Game designers are being hired in these non-gaming industries. Here’s why

The succession of layoffs at AAA game studios might seem to have no bottom, but jobs data shows that there’s still plenty of opportunity outside of Ubisoft.

The demand for game designers has increased over the past year in industries outside traditional gaming. According to a Fast Company analysis of 176,000 job listings gathered from Google Careers between fall/winter 2023 and fall/winter 2025, the percentage of postings for game designers rose significantly in several non-gaming sectors in the past year. This came at a time when listings for game designers within the gaming industry itself experienced only a modest, 4% increase.

The technology sector, which accounted for 41% of all game designer listings in 2024, increased its share by 20%; tech represented 61% of all game design postings in 2025.

The most dramatic shift occurred in the education industry, where the share of game design job postings soared from 9.12% to 28.81% of all listings. The media and publishing arena also showed increased demand, with its share climbing from 4.18% to 9.30%, a 122% surge.