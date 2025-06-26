Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

A Fast Company analysis shows that job postings for game designers have risen in these industries.

Game designers are being hired in these non-gaming industries. Here’s why

[Source photo: Emilija Manevska/Getty Images]

BY Andrew Thompson and Lily McDonald

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

The succession of layoffs at AAA game studios might seem to have no bottom, but jobs data shows that there’s still plenty of opportunity outside of Ubisoft.

The demand for game designers has increased over the past year in industries outside traditional gaming. According to a Fast Company analysis of 176,000 job listings gathered from Google Careers between fall/winter 2023 and fall/winter 2025, the percentage of postings for game designers rose significantly in several non-gaming sectors in the past year. This came at a time when listings for game designers within the gaming industry itself experienced only a modest, 4% increase.

The technology sector, which accounted for 41% of all game designer listings in 2024, increased its share by 20%; tech represented 61% of all game design postings in 2025.

The most dramatic shift occurred in the education industry, where the share of game design job postings soared from 9.12% to 28.81% of all listings. The media and publishing arena also showed increased demand, with its share climbing from 4.18% to 9.30%, a 122% surge.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is this Friday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Andrew Thompson is Fast Company's Data Editor and the creator of Components, a cultural research project that assembles and analyzes large datasets. More

Lily is an editorial intern at Fast Company, where she covers design, tech, and business.. She is currently a junior at Syracuse University studying magazine, news, and digital journalism as well as food studies. More

Explore Topics