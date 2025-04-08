Two famous athletes battled over the number 8. A font helped them call a truce

A dispute between a pair of pro athletes who both use the number 8 has been resolved, thanks to a change in font.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Friday his NASCAR team, JR Motorsports, had secured the rights to a stylized 8 mark through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The announcement came after attorneys for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who wears the No. 8 jersey for the Baltimore Ravens, filed a notice of opposition with the USPTO over JR Motorsports’s trademark claim to the mark, arguing it “falsely suggests a connection” with Jackson.

Earnhardt and his team have raced before as No. 8; and in 2019, when the team got the No. 8 car, he said the number was “very special to me and to JR nation. There’s a lot of history with the No. 8 in my family and in NASCAR. It’s time to write some new stories and continue to add to the number’s rich heritage,” according to Autoweek.

But the number also means something to Jackson, who played with a No. 8 jersey at the University of Louisville, which the school retired, as well as for the Ravens since being drafted by the team in 2018.