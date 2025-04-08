Mattel is quietly backing away from its DEI stance. Will Barbie face a backlash?

During the last Trump presidency, Barbie was firmly at the center of progressive causes.

Back in 2017, the BarbieStyle Instagram feed featured dolls wearing “Love Wins” T-shirts to show their support of marriage equality; some posts even subtly suggested that Barbie was in a same-sex relationship with a brunette called Aimee. Another post featured Barbie wearing a “People Are People” T-shirt designed by Christian Siriano to protest Trump’s immigration ban. That same year, Mattel rolled out Barbie dolls with more diverse body types, along with Muslim dolls that wore hijabs.

With President Donald Trump back in the White House, it’s unclear whether the Barbie brand will remain a progressive icon. Mattel—Barbie’s parent company—has dropped language surrounding DEI in a proxy statement to investors ahead of its annual shareholder meeting, a fact first reported in Bloomberg Law. Last year’s statement included language that said Mattel would “create positive impact through purposeful play and by supporting diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities.” This year, that language has vanished. Mattel also removed a table reflecting the gender and racial breakdown of its board members.

Mattel’s public facing corporate website has also scrubbed references to DEI. In April 2024, the “Citizenship” section of this website said, “Our aim is to contribute to a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future.” As of the publication of this story, that line has now been deleted.